Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Pggm Investments Has Upped Position by $5.29 Million; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Its Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Stake by $1.85 Million; Share Price Declined

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 135,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.90 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.73 million, up from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 11.61M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 12,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, down from 106,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 201,962 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:QTS) by 37,000 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $79.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 103,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,050 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.34M for 35.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 209,911 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $37.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr Reps 3 Shs (NYSE:HDB) by 3,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

