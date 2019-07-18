Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Palladium Partners Has Boosted Stake; As D T E Energy Company (DTE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $395,188

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 172,753 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 9,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,209 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 368,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 3.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 4,134 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Company has 8,261 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 170,095 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.07% or 22,924 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% or 4,053 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 2,650 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 8,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.07% or 53,160 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 483,857 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Conning owns 3,990 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.03% or 21,542 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.08% or 14.55M shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $1.31 million was made by ANDERSON GERARD M on Thursday, February 14.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.52M for 26.69 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.54% or 85,301 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Cap Inc reported 63,214 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 0.78% or 150,433 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Ohio-based Fund Evaluation Gru Lc has invested 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boys Arnold And Communications Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru, New York-based fund reported 103,534 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 294 shares. Mathes Inc has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Capital Fund Mgmt owns 80,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 26.52M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grimes & Communication Inc invested in 0.87% or 277,756 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has 155,669 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

