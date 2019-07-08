Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Hl Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding by $468,000; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Value Rose While Johnston Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,966 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 167,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 5.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 371,834 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares to 14,747 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,570 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,501 are owned by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 16,345 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 401,398 shares. 10,794 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Montag A Associates Inc reported 31,417 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Catalyst Lc holds 0.06% or 102,500 shares. Intl Gru owns 56,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canal Ins holds 68,503 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Commerce Incorporated reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 28,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paw Corp stated it has 110,000 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0.8% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 490,144 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company holds 36.45M shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,452 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 5.05M shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.94M shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 359,880 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 373,149 shares. Regent Ltd Co holds 0.79% or 59,051 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 3.44M shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 1.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Beaumont Fin Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 58,240 shares. Mathes reported 13,050 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na owns 0.65% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 63,798 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L.