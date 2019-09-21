Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Girard Partners LTD Upped Position; Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 110.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 37,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 71,775 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 34,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 129,546 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.17M, down from 132,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davenport & Com Ltd has invested 1.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Limited Com has 17,088 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 69,829 shares. Ls Investment Limited Co reported 14,063 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Hbk Investments LP has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bankshares Of America De holds 0.22% or 4.87M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has 0.79% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 498,066 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.12% or 26,798 shares. 138,999 are held by Guardian Trust Company. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 25,818 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 20,160 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,689 shares to 117,889 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 5,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 2,862 shares to 21,674 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,892 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

