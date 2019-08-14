Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Girard Partners LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Oppenheimer Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Heico New (HEI)

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 12,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 34,060 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 21,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 17.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 101,365 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 91,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 398,354 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank reported 2,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Incorporated has 10,595 shares. Tcw Grp has 0.07% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 81,422 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 709,931 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 52,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.39% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 67,247 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Prelude Capital Lc has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 5,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Menta Cap Ltd Co invested 0.28% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd invested in 3,660 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability invested in 43 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 10,296 shares to 12,831 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 11,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,176 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Analysts are Upgrading Now – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.94% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1.07 million are held by British Columbia Investment Management. Grassi Invest holds 155,600 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 126.96 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 9.36M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com owns 561,511 shares. 2,717 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Mgmt Ltd owns 43,579 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.03% or 42,657 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,322 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Calamos Advsr Lc holds 2.00 million shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 16,814 shares to 19,331 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,907 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp Com.