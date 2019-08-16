Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined; National Grid Plc (NGG) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $752,840 as Share Price Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 466,389 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 12/04/2018 – New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options; 11/05/2018 – British royal wedding to spark power demand surge –National Grid; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – National Grid Tax Charge Expected to Be Approximately 24%; 12/04/2018 – National Grid US Businesses Incurred Storm Remediation Costs of c. GBP140M; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 10/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID: PEAK UK ELECTRICITY DEMAND FOR HIGH SUMMER FORECAST TO BE 33.7 GW; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Quadgas HoldCo Limited is the Holding Co for Cadent Gas Limited; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 29/05/2018 – EPA, NATIONAL GRID IN GOWANUS CANAL SUPERFUND SITE CLEANUP PACT

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 492,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 6.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.37M, down from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.