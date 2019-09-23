Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) Comparison side by side

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast Corporation 43 2.03 N/A 2.65 16.29 The Madison Square Garden Company 288 3.91 N/A 1.47 197.71

Demonstrates Comcast Corporation and The Madison Square Garden Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Madison Square Garden Company is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Comcast Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Comcast Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Madison Square Garden Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comcast Corporation and The Madison Square Garden Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.2% 5.2% The Madison Square Garden Company 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Comcast Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. The Madison Square Garden Company on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comcast Corporation. Its rival The Madison Square Garden Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Madison Square Garden Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comcast Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Comcast Corporation and The Madison Square Garden Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast Corporation 0 1 8 2.89 The Madison Square Garden Company 0 0 0 0.00

$48.89 is Comcast Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comcast Corporation and The Madison Square Garden Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.3% and 92.3%. Comcast Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.83% of The Madison Square Garden Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78% The Madison Square Garden Company 1.34% 3.68% -5.95% 4.76% -6.32% 8.35%

For the past year Comcast Corporation was more bullish than The Madison Square Garden Company.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.