Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Contrasting side by side

Both Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast Corporation 41 1.95 N/A 2.67 15.92 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 14 0.74 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Comcast Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 5.4% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Comcast Corporation and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.23% for Comcast Corporation with consensus price target of $48.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Comcast Corporation shares and 0% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Comcast Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comcast Corporation -0.14% 1.7% 14.74% 10.82% 32.2% 24.79% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.24% -17.11% -15.56% -32.01% -42.1% -15.05%

For the past year Comcast Corporation has 24.79% stronger performance while Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has -15.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Comcast Corporation beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.