Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Comcast Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Comcast Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Comcast Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast Corporation 0.00% 16.20% 5.20% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Comcast Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast Corporation N/A 42 16.29 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Comcast Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Comcast Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast Corporation 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

$48.75 is the consensus target price of Comcast Corporation, with a potential upside of 14.90%. The competitors have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Comcast Corporation’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Comcast Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comcast Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Comcast Corporation has weaker performance than Comcast Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Comcast Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Comcast Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Comcast Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comcast Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Comcast Corporation has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comcast Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Comcast Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Comcast Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Comcast Corporation.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.