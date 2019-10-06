Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) Valuation Declined While Ulysses Management Lowered by $12.26 Million Its Position; Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Its Holding in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $789,820

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 291,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 758,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.05M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 6,868 shares as the company's stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 13,611 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 478,561 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 111,932 shares to 10,689 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 1,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,188 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 50,575 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,962 shares. Capital Management Va has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Headinvest Limited Liability Company owns 4,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability accumulated 590,961 shares. Btim accumulated 0% or 2,435 shares. 301,949 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 6,711 shares. Numerixs holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.15 million shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 4 shares. Aqr Mgmt accumulated 101,038 shares. Stanley reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by various sources covering topics including benefits enhancements, investment analysis, and CEO compensation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 116,980 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors reported 4,074 shares stake. Ww Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 329,531 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 6,048 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru reported 13,589 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 8,775 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 1.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated accumulated 29,896 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 6,576 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 668,200 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Veritas Asset Llp reported 9.34M shares. Timucuan Asset Management Incorporated Fl reported 3.17M shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,000 shares to 129,122 shares, valued at $28.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).