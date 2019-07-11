Comcast Corp. (Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) by $615,600

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,800 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $161.76. About 1.22M shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. (Cl A (CMCSA) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 28,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,079 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 185,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. (Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.14M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

