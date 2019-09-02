Comcast (CMCSA) to pay $0.21 on Oct 23, 2019; SHERRITT INTL COPR RESTR VTG ORDINARY SH (SHERF) Shorts Up By 0.1%

SHERRITT INTL COPR RESTR VTG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had an increase of 0.1% in short interest. SHERF’s SI was 5.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.1% from 5.15 million shares previously. With 25,300 avg volume, 204 days are for SHERRITT INTL COPR RESTR VTG ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s short sellers to cover SHERF’s short positions. The stock increased 26.94% or $0.0492 during the last trading session, reaching $0.232. About 766,200 shares traded or 2709.06% up from the average. Sherritt International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SHERF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Comcast Corp’s current price of $44.26 translates into 0.47% yield. Comcast Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu

Sherritt International Corporation engages in mining and refining nickel from lateritic ores in Canada, Cuba, and Madagascar. The company has market cap of $96.78 million. It operates through Moa JV and Fort Site, Ambatovy JV, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 0.22 P/E ratio. The Moa JV and Fort Site segment is involved in mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt; and the production and sale of agricultural fertilizers.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 10.46% above currents $44.26 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19.