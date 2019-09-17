Comcast (CMCSA) to pay $0.21 on Oct 23, 2019; Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Columbia Asset Management increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 7,191 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 43,607 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 36,416 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $104.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 5.75M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Comcast Corp’s current price of $46.27 translates into 0.45% yield. Comcast Corp’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 10.49M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.69% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 421,407 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 13,426 shares. Parsec Management stated it has 16,503 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 4,654 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Management Limited Co has 1.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Bancshares Sioux Falls reported 3,978 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Puzo Michael J reported 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.27 million shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg invested 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Condor Capital Mngmt reported 0.84% stake. Paragon Associates And Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture reported 10,000 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has 161 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 12,419 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 14.41% above currents $70.58 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Comcast Corporation shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs owns 7,517 shares. Cardinal Capital Inc owns 474,785 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Intl Ca owns 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,728 shares. Argyle Capital reported 1.1% stake. Allen Ops Ltd Com reported 26,253 shares. Century Companies Inc owns 188,996 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd owns 272,094 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Stockton invested 1.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 21,025 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.08% or 13,084 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 51.86M shares. Investment Advisors Lc owns 16,131 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 1.80 million shares. 102,719 are held by Spinnaker.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.66% above currents $46.27 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26.