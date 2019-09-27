Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Bluespruce Investments LP Has Increased by $106.26 Million Its Position; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased Its Stake in Plantronics New (PLT) by $2.44 Million as Share Value Declined

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 5.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.50M, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 19.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 66,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 198,874 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, up from 132,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 452,121 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.72% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 246,023 shares. Harris Assocs LP invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Corvex Mgmt Lp owns 360,613 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtn Lc invested in 6,258 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 212,956 were reported by Churchill Corporation. Md Sass Invsts Svcs reported 406,676 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 256,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood & White has 1.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mai Cap Mngmt reported 521,181 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.4% or 114,157 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 34,405 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.61% or 27.20 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.92M shares. Farmers Bank reported 39,034 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 85,061 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 29,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,522 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Inc has invested 0.08% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 4,486 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). D E Shaw invested in 14,942 shares. First Personal Fin Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 23,944 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 58,755 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 9,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 45,563 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 168,880 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh accumulated 315,156 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 62,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 589 shares for 0% of their portfolio.