Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Nbw Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 41,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,206 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 484,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 15.05M shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 275,746 shares.