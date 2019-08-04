Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Stake in Cisco Systems Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) Raised by $3.24 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 61,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 151,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 90,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,465 shares to 84,588 shares, valued at $150.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:MMC) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,239 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.