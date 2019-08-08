Comcast (CMCSA) Stake Has Upped by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc; V3 Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS)

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 209,125 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 5.05 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Publishes Open Source Library for Data Center Management on Github – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

