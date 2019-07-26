Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Cut Holding; Granite Constr (GVA) Stock Price Declined While Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Holding by $374,229

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 111,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.80M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 12.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 8,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,940 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65M, down from 533,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr reported 800 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Miles Cap Inc owns 44,633 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 2.76 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 974,923 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.74 million shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Agf Invests holds 0.23% or 505,718 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc stated it has 279,225 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co Inc accumulated 142,644 shares. Cetera holds 52,451 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,025 shares. 7,724 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.85% or 503,221 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares to 432,949 shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.01 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 269,700 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0% or 14,642 shares. Fagan Associate invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.03% or 5,114 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 194,982 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,042 shares. Northern reported 729,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management Research invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tributary Mngmt invested in 1.42% or 452,702 shares. 60,773 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 698 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 708,761 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.96M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

