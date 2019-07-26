Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.43 Million; Transdigm Group Ord (TDG) Holder Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Ord (TDG) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,667 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 4,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 159,452 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 12.28 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 472,672 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Endurance Wealth Management invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7.74M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telos Mngmt reported 91,361 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 0.75% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thrivent For Lutherans has 3.54M shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 53,058 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). E&G Advsr LP stated it has 1.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.31% or 50.34M shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bluespruce Lp owns 5.85% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.32M shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares to 1,245 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,707 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. The insider Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by Wynne Sarah on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.92 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs has invested 0.04% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust owns 43 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp Incorporated holds 4.94% or 188,088 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 4 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Llc accumulated 6,599 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 21,429 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,189 shares. Churchill Corp owns 0.25% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 20,969 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 41,225 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 64,259 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.11% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Piedmont Advsr owns 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,319 shares. Cap Inc Ca reported 0.66% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 6,196 are owned by Three Peaks Limited Liability. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,114 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Prop Grp Reit Ord (NYSE:SPG) by 4,508 shares to 8,601 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Ord (NYSE:SEM) by 23,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG).