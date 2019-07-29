Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.32 Million; As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Share Value Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Cut by $2.05 Million Its Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4.79 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF) by 14.04M shares to 53.36M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity by 13,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 11.90 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.68 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,940 shares to 24,650 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

