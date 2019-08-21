Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Torray Stake in Centene (CNC) Has Increased as Shares Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 10.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 144,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 290,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 145,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares to 651,045 shares, valued at $20.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 56,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,928 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 327,359 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,252 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.77M shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Amer Grp has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 196,259 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 2.25M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Savant Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ci Investments accumulated 908,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Usa Portformulas has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marietta Inv Prns Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,846 shares. National Pension Serv owns 483,653 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 65,616 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 28,807 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank Na reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability owns 126,066 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company holds 135,282 shares. Driehaus Capital Management reported 5,201 shares. Mediatel Prns reported 5.82 million shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 19,719 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 753,992 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 463,159 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Patten Patten Tn has 0.99% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 143,386 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 45,479 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 1.43M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.