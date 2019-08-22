Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder First Financial Upped Its Stake by $724,074 as Market Valuation Declined; As Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Lifted Its Stake

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (LYB) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 49,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 232,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.21M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 5.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 21,406 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma. Foster Motley reported 77,548 shares stake. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kbc Group Nv has 255,334 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,738 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cibc World Corp holds 0.07% or 98,785 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 1.03M shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadence Retail Bank Na owns 20,339 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has 246,925 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 12,064 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tci Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 397 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 0.06% stake. Brookmont Cap Mngmt accumulated 17,005 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,287 shares to 33,602 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr E (XLF) by 92,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa holds 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 119,591 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 220,485 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 52.57M shares or 0.84% of the stock. 66,422 were reported by Ghp Invest Advsrs. One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Altrinsic Glob Limited Liability holds 2.59% or 1.40 million shares. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 216,774 are held by Argent. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.74M shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 3,760 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wetherby Asset invested in 111,810 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management owns 3,152 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.58% or 8.77 million shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group holds 931,042 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio.