Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder First Financial Has Raised Its Stake by $724,074; Edgewood Management Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $67.28 Million; Share Value Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34 million, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 904,719 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 5.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Cap Management Inc accumulated 362,486 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.55M shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 4,632 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Lc owns 195,300 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 16,180 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northpointe Limited Com has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 64.13M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 4.88% or 140,972 shares. Sky Inv Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). M&T Bancorp reported 1.83M shares. Systematic Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 94,775 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.08% or 62,339 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Research, California-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares to 4.62 million shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 161,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. Vale Michael G. also sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.38 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.