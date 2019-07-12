Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder First Financial Has Increased Position by $724,074 as Share Value Rose; Atwood & Palmer Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $352,291

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08M, down from 674,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 15.19 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd invested in 34,374 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rockshelter Cap Ltd Com accumulated 1.9% or 137,235 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 906,762 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 15,936 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Lc. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.29% or 3.94 million shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 2.00M shares. Da Davidson accumulated 476,372 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has 62,188 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fiera Corp holds 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 9,911 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 629 shares. Reaves W H And, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.51% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 7,227 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi Posts an Earnings Beat in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $48.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.