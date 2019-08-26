Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Position

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 486,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26M, down from 496,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 22,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 205,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 183,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee

