Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $408,450 as Market Value Declined; Cypress Capital Group Has Boosted Its Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) as Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 11,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 45,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 33,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 849,219 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 9,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 199,144 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, down from 208,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 15.23 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares to 13,554 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 33,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.80 million shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amg Funds Limited reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 370,066 shares. 42,731 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il, Illinois-based fund reported 6,550 shares. First Utd Bancorp owns 5,114 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru stated it has 2.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Psagot House has 540,119 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Street Corp has invested 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). American Century reported 188,996 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Com invested 1.95% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.82% or 149,539 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.64 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 1,558 shares to 11,988 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,491 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Com owns 25,627 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Advsr LP holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1.77 million shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,215 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 298,504 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree reported 1,860 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,441 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.11% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 7,080 shares. Nomura owns 327,654 shares. Strategic Fincl invested in 36,947 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has 228,179 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.98% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Boston Advisors Limited Co invested in 29,967 shares or 0.21% of the stock.