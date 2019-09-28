Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Raised Holding by $653,800

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 33,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.43M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 68.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,483 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 6,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 30,975 shares. Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 0.18% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). First Manhattan reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 8,784 shares. Markston Lc owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 4,150 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 4,990 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 94,178 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 7,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 636 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 252,651 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 6,881 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt has 309,353 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt accumulated 101,814 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.81 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 45,791 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Montecito National Bank Tru, California-based fund reported 5,229 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 1.02M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 132,860 shares. Churchill Mgmt holds 212,956 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). M&T State Bank Corporation holds 1.84M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Jacobs Com Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,124 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3.66M were accumulated by Tpg Group Inc Hldgs (Sbs). Moreover, Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,984 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).