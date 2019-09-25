Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Raised Holding; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $28.56 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 112,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 104,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 2.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 538,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.12M, down from 678,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.64. About 232,400 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital hires Goldman VP as COO – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Comcast to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why ROKU Stock Is Still an Unfit Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.43 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Foreign Stocks Topped Last Week’s Market Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

