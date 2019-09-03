Comcast (CMCSA) Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $812,604 as Shares Declined; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 20,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 68,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 181,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 612,705 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29 million, down from 794,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 439,590 shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT WILL ACHIEVE 2018 YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $89.66 million for 11.85 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Honored as Gold Stevie Award Winner at the 2019 American Business Awards – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Timeshare sector rallies off M&A buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.53 million shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $40.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 103,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,243 shares, and has risen its stake in International Mny Express In.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,228 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Cwm Limited Co holds 285 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 55 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 16,799 shares. Security Tru Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn stated it has 32 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 37,645 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 148,203 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,573 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 896 were reported by Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.74% or 21,014 shares. Fund Evaluation Grp Ltd holds 59,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 4,077 are owned by Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corp. Citizens Northern has invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 150,000 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Ser Corp reported 4,298 shares. Mason Street Lc accumulated 644,341 shares. Moreover, Endowment Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 11,200 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct owns 3.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.32 million shares. Wellington Shields & Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,392 shares. Wright Invsts Service reported 190,498 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Com Na reported 13,475 shares stake.