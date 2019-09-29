Comcast (CMCSA) Share Price Declined While Washington Trust Company Raised Position; Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Sasol LTD (SSL) as Market Value Declined

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 15,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 207,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 191,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 167,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 395,366 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.83M, down from 562,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 180,950 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – SASOL PLANNING ON CRUDE OIL AT $60 A BARREL ON LONG-TERM BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Publishes Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – GROUP RECORDED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R56 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Solbe1 Election Right Results; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 06/03/2018 Sasol Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 832,296 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $305.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,520 shares to 339,306 shares, valued at $58.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,937 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).