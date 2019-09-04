Comcast (CMCSA) Reaches $45.43 52-Week High; Last Week Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sunrun has $2100 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20’s average target is 30.89% above currents $15.28 stock price. Sunrun had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 18. See Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) latest ratings:

The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) hit a new 52-week high and has $48.61 target or 7.00% above today’s $45.43 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $206.48 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $48.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.45B more. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 16.44 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $206.48 billion. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks divisions. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business clients under the XFINITY brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold Comcast Corporation shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,096 are owned by Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel. Cutter Company Brokerage accumulated 5,127 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 69,750 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.47M shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Citadel Limited has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 29,995 were reported by Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 1.88M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. The California-based Capital Investors has invested 2.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palestra Management Ltd Co owns 3.16 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 17,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Albert D Mason Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 26,967 shares. Athena Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,958 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.94 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 7.62% above currents $45.43 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $49 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

