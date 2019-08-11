Comcast (CMCSA) Position Maintained by First Financial Corp; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped by $6.79 Million Its Stake

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 230,643 shares. 46,995 were reported by Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Company. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 3.77 million shares. Essex reported 2.29% stake. Whittier Trust Company holds 700,808 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi invested in 1.5% or 43,871 shares. Scott And Selber reported 3.51% stake. Pggm reported 0.34% stake. Madrona Fincl invested in 2.14% or 16,589 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Comml Bank has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Cap Mngmt invested in 2.37% or 32,692 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.21% stake. New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First Republic has 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 57,668 shares to 27,047 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt reported 44,894 shares. Midas Management stated it has 70,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Perkins Coie owns 71,759 shares. Ulysses Ltd Liability Com stated it has 869,600 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Murphy Capital stated it has 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 25,764 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.08% or 2,806 shares. 7.86 million were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 13,699 are owned by First Personal Svcs.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

