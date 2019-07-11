Comcast (CMCSA) Position Held by Kings Point Capital Management; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Declined, Alta Capital Management Boosted Holding by $14.76 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 59,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,994 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 133,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $254.73. About 362,167 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 5.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares to 5,811 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,439 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 62,188 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 1.43M shares. Nfc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 312,960 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.19% or 145,540 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca has 20,402 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt reported 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Washington National Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Haverford Trust stated it has 3.17M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Evermay Wealth Lc holds 22,955 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 5.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Novare Cap Lc owns 200,679 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.06% or 5,127 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Com accumulated 6.29M shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Comcast NBCUniversal Awards $127,500 in Scholarships to 48 Massachusetts High School Seniors – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comcast Advertising Announces Industry-Wide Initiative to Bring Greater Addressability to the TV Industry – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Rent-A-Center, Comcast, Group 1 Automotive, CDW and Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 794 shares to 125,933 shares, valued at $54.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,601 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.