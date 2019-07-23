Comcast (CMCSA) Position Has Lifted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd; Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 24,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 458,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 483,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 1.25 million shares traded or 79.25% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 17.16M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Management owns 9,648 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 53,539 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 937 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc reported 2,806 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc reported 267,952 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smead Cap Mgmt reported 1.63M shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.08% or 9,341 shares. 1St Source Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Partnervest Advisory Services reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 191,411 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0.04% or 147,791 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 243,800 shares. 60,057 are owned by Hallmark Cap.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Studios: Mixed Feelings – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabash National, Comcast and Physicians Realty Trust – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HSA Authority at Old National Bank ranked first by Morningstar – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old National Bank Named One of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 8th Time – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prominent community leader & former IPL CEO Rafael Sanchez to join ONB as president of Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 417,415 shares. 64,039 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 15,083 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 31,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 969 were accumulated by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Com. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 19,510 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 10,135 shares. Mason Street Limited Company has 48,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 2,399 shares. Geode Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 464,655 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 21,070 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). 1,951 were accumulated by Ftb.