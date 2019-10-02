Comcast (CMCSA) Position Has Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc; Heritage Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.62M, up from 3,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 12.87 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 53.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 31,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 10.35M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,149 were accumulated by Cetera Limited Liability Company. Van Eck holds 0.31% or 1.35M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc holds 24,160 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sather Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 61,151 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.80 million shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc reported 744,413 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 8,793 were accumulated by Oakworth Incorporated. 23,704 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 3.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 28.93M shares. Hennessy owns 107,400 shares. Sky Investment Group Inc Ltd holds 6,024 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 531,985 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc owns 4,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P P G Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 104 shares to 100 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,115 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

