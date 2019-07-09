Comcast (CMCSA) Market Value Rose While Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.26 Million; Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Raised Its Position by $2.40 Million

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 7.52M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 343,245 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 17,819 shares to 26,363 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 108,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10.40 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.71% or 40,000 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Adirondack Trust holds 0.24% or 8,017 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Benin Mngmt owns 44,280 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Palestra Capital Management Lc invested in 3.16 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,958 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 12,166 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 307,610 shares. Buckhead Management Ltd invested in 3.34% or 268,152 shares. Stevens Capital Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tcw Group reported 3.96M shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of stock or 275,746 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.31 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 127,988 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 5,202 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 120,291 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 10,278 shares. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 0.4% or 7,365 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 867 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 2,868 shares stake. Tobam holds 95,096 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. First Personal Serv holds 26,441 shares. 2,870 are held by Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,954 shares. 1,475 were reported by Tocqueville Asset L P. The Massachusetts-based Boston & Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Catalyst Advsr Ltd reported 94,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Eastern Bank reported 1,585 shares stake.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 987,770 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $29.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (Put) (NYSE:SA) by 95,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.