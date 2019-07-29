Comcast (CMCSA) Holding Increased by Eagle Capital Management Llc; Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $9.10 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.05M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 32.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 68,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 867,667 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares to 26.79M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 478,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.54M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 210.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. $8.65 million worth of stock was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. ZUK NIR also sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,568 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).