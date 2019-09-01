Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted Holding by $551,109 as Stock Price Declined; As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Middleton & Co Lowered Its Stake

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 14,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,612 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 75,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Comcast and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Ltd by 18,400 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,702 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Landscape Cap Management Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,937 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 247,985 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). C M Bidwell Assoc accumulated 0.66% or 16,589 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 29,995 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 5,821 shares. The New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Management has invested 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fishman Jay A Mi reported 21,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.52M were reported by Aviva Plc. 5.75M are owned by Consulta Limited. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.06% stake. 18,148 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Srs Ltd Co reported 1.04% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ima Wealth has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Honeywell Intl Inc reported 11,135 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 38,423 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 7,662 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 1.24% or 25,991 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.04% or 1,247 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Management Lp reported 11,179 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 15,424 shares. 29,545 are held by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 44,886 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Co (Wy) invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).