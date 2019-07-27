Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Trimmed Position; Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $406,252

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,932 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.12M, down from 8,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares to 93,961 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,315 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parametric Assoc Lc reported 341,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp invested in 399 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.09 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc stated it has 899,682 shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.84% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 880,385 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 631 shares or 0% of the stock. Glendon Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 52,250 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Knighthead Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.55% or 1.37 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 57,017 shares in its portfolio. 4.04M are owned by Bamco Ny. Brandes Investment Ltd Partnership owns 8.65M shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1,357 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 33,190 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Limited reported 13,515 shares. Winslow Asset holds 2.67% or 317,565 shares in its portfolio. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.85% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 113,021 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3.54 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 72,500 shares or 6.63% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 884,040 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability holds 34,374 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.95M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Coastline Company stated it has 1.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.42% or 1.78M shares. Smith Moore Co has 5,626 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 60,057 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 2,398 shares to 26,764 shares, valued at $4.62B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,478 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).