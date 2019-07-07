Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Teton Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Ducommun Del Com (DCO) by $878,705 as Stock Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 20,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,335 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 42,620 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DCO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 3,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability owns 620,997 shares. Essex Inv Management Company Ltd holds 0.32% or 50,260 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 80,565 shares. Victory Inc stated it has 56,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.03% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) or 111,320 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 13,885 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications New York has 0.01% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 15,934 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 123,948 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,796 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc accumulated 14,150 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 22,809 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 56,846 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (NYSE:BERY) by 93,611 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,382 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).

