Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $499,980 as Market Valuation Declined; As Mckesson (MCK) Share Price Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 109,450 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, up from 102,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.50M shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 621,127 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 6.00 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company holds 96,682 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 7,661 are held by Opus Gp Llc. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has 1.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt reported 10,242 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wealthquest has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 92.36M shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 68,350 shares. Montana-based Stack Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eaton Vance Management holds 5.27 million shares. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 2.28M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 1.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 561,511 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.55% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 163,405 shares.

