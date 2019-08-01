Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $499,980 as Market Value Declined; Provident Investment Management Decreased Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $444,800 as Stock Price Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 12,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 195,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 182,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 14.36M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares to 291,955 shares, valued at $24.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt holds 14,246 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership holds 6,144 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5.51M shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 12,820 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 1832 Asset Lp has 3.38M shares. Hendershot Invests holds 68,633 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,385 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd accumulated 752,677 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company accumulated 3.39M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 3.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Everett Harris & Ca has 2.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ohio-based Cincinnati Ins Commerce has invested 4.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,640 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,351 shares stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Management Partners Ltd invested in 4.75M shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc owns 382,095 shares. Fairview Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Cap invested in 66,064 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 22,955 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Family Office Limited Co invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 53,679 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management stated it has 5.9% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Synovus stated it has 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Manhattan Co reported 3.37 million shares stake. First State Bank Com Of Newtown holds 0.24% or 21,828 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.