Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Rockland Trust Co Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 30,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,123 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 103,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 340,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,546 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 378,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Na accumulated 0.06% or 13,475 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 59,573 shares. Moreover, Main Street Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Valmark Advisers has 6,296 shares. British Columbia Inv reported 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.6% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 179,524 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 621,127 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 1.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3.16M shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Anderson Hoagland And holds 39,267 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northeast Investment Mgmt stated it has 8,335 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Limited Co owns 32,021 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 359,880 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Co.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,056 shares to 65,506 shares, valued at $10.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Etf (MBB) by 5,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants reported 6,836 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.09% or 6,519 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 12,271 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Llc reported 809,785 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 769,985 shares. 368,890 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First National Tru Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loomis Sayles Com Lp invested in 95,232 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 21.90 million shares. Indiana holds 0.24% or 7,905 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,534 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amer National Insurance Tx owns 0.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 144,500 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 15.56 million shares. Alesco Advsr Limited Liability has 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.