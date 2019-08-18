Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Regions Financial Increased Holding by $8.45 Million; As Five Below (FIVE) Shares Declined, Holder Armistice Capital Raised Its Stake

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 709,297 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 216,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.95M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,927 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 33,884 shares. State Street holds 1.71 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Commerce Commercial Bank reported 10,297 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). First Interstate Comml Bank, Montana-based fund reported 158 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 106,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Com invested 2.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Rice Hall James Ltd reported 0.58% stake. 5,422 were accumulated by Accuvest Global Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 14,571 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 0% or 343 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 488 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 2.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58M shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 424,917 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $142.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VNQ) by 11,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,775 shares, and cut its stake in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

