Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Arbor Investment Advisors Holding in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $428,160

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 66,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.83 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – NEW: Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 11/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is exploring creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate payments among its users, but the; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Egypt’s top religious leader issues fatwa against buying Facebook `likes’; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.44B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

