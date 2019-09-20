Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Nwi Management LP Lifted Its Position; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Has Lifted by Hahn Capital Management Llc

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.03 million, up from 705,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 11.29M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 296,410 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought $100,028 worth of stock or 2,512 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23,902 shares to 175,737 shares, valued at $30.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group (NYSE:CBG) by 88,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,637 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 960,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).