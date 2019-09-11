Comcast (CMCSA) Holder First Financial Has Raised Holding; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 12,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 61,323 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, down from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 2.27M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 11.52 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,735 were reported by Fayez Sarofim & Company. Palladium Partners Lc holds 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 22,254 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 4,131 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 24,552 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,655 are held by Greenleaf. 831,537 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Dean Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,092 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stanley has 0.35% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bank Of Hawaii has 3,135 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 120,000 shares. Viking Global Limited Partnership owns 0.31% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 633,235 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (NYSE:SHW) by 14,152 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $853.72 million for 7.65 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 76,488 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc reported 5,140 shares. Rothschild Il invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 17.27M shares. Boyar Asset accumulated 104,692 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 14.79 million shares. Choate Investment owns 29,436 shares. Moreover, Fincl Advantage has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). World Asset Management has 303,923 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny reported 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 114,457 shares. The Arizona-based Sterling Mgmt has invested 1.77% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Of Virginia Va holds 6,126 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

