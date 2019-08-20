Comcast (CMCSA) Holder First Financial Has Lifted Its Holding by $724,074; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Raised Position by $619,520 as Shares Declined

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 59,981 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 1.05 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 5.82 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Management holds 142,644 shares. 159,798 were accumulated by Lee Danner And Bass. Paragon Mngmt Limited has 20,363 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership invested 1.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Provident Investment Mngmt Inc reported 742,085 shares or 4.87% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs LP invested 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 732,834 shares stake. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney, New York-based fund reported 236,125 shares. State Bank Of Stockton has 55,897 shares. Haverford Tru has 3.17 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 0.39% or 37,433 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Lc invested in 0.08% or 33,047 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alexandria Cap Lc owns 252,132 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of The West has invested 1.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Universal’s ‘Good Boys’ Is Doing Great Business At Box Office – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 1.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 315,313 shares. Cls Invests Lc reported 0% stake. 5,297 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Markston Limited Company stated it has 1.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,928 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,521 shares. Indiana Tru Co holds 0.42% or 6,257 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0.16% or 5,577 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt invested in 49,170 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Iberiabank owns 37,171 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,815 shares. Pension Ser invested in 0.41% or 825,591 shares. Holowesko Prtn reported 6.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hbk Limited Partnership reported 250,137 shares.