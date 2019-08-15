Comcast (CMCSA) Holder First Financial Has Boosted Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Maintains Position in Visa Cl A (V)

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, up from 41,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 5.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 835,288 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Comgest Sas owns 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 198,200 shares. First Republic Inv owns 0.51% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.43 million shares. Benin Mgmt owns 0.76% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 44,280 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited invested in 33,047 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allstate Corp has 373,149 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Management Ca holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 317,079 shares. Farmers Bancorp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 0.93% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 5,785 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com holds 4.40M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Lc owns 6,050 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 698,753 shares or 1.61% of the stock. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast’s NBC closes gap in coverage of male, female Olympic athletes – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 6th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shelton has 0.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,790 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 30.98M shares. Barometer, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,100 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 310,000 shares or 8.2% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Llc has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 23,998 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 89,854 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.78% stake. Cap Inc Ca has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Financial Consulate holds 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,444 shares. 631,278 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 186 shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,116 shares. 61,827 were reported by Ing Groep Nv.