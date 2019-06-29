Comcast (CMCSA) Holder First Financial Has Boosted Its Holding by $724,074; Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Stock Price Rose

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 997,722 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL COMPLETION EXPECTED IN MID 2018; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel to Retire Over Cohen Payments; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,035 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,634 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fincl Advantage holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,752 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp, Florida-based fund reported 5,158 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.1% stake. Md Sass Serv Inc holds 4.34% or 681,182 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il stated it has 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 7,059 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,224 were accumulated by Bailard. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 55,220 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp invested in 53,539 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,329 shares stake.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21 million was made by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

